NJ Water Quality Standard For Chemical Declared Invalid

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 19, 2017, 4:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday invalidated a state groundwater quality standard for a toxic chemical used to make consumer products, finding that what were adopted as interim measures have become in effect permanent regulations in violation of state rulemaking procedures.



The three-judge appellate panel found that the state Department of Environmental Protection's standard for perfluorononanoic acid is invalid, saying state law limits the agency's authority to establish such interim measures “with the expectation that they 'shall be replaced with specific criteria as soon...

