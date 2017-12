Pa. Appeals Court Upholds Firms' Class Action Fee Award

Law360, Philadelphia (December 19, 2017, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday shot down efforts to challenge an arbitrator’s finding that two law firms and an attorney hired by Prince Law Group PC to work on a class action against the city of Philadelphia were owed some $200,000 in fees for their efforts.



The state’s Superior Court rejected a string of arguments from Prince Law Group alleging that an arbitrator tapped to handle the fee dispute had failed to explain the reasoning behind the award or provide calculations to ensure its accuracy....

To view the full article, register now.