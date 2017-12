Texas Panel Revives Media Outlets' Bid To Toss Libel Suit

Law360, Houston (December 19, 2017, 5:05 PM EST) -- Calling it an issue of first impression in a Texas appeals court, Texas' 14th Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with the Houston Chronicle and Houston CBS affiliate KHOU-TV and reversed a trial court's ruling that the motions they had filed to dismiss a defamation lawsuit under a state free speech law were untimely.



The panel wrote that because the newspaper and TV station had also filed a motion to abate the case for 60 days under the Defamation Mitigation Act, that tolled the deadline to...

To view the full article, register now.