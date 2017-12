Pa. Justices Revive $1.5M Barrack Rodos Fee-Sharing Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (December 19, 2017, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit accusing Barrack Rodos & Bacine PC of stiffing a non-attorney consultant out of $1.5 million in fees he claims he’s owed under a profit-sharing agreement for securities cases he brought to the firm.



The firm had managed to dodge a contract claim from the consultant after arguing that the agreement ran afoul of legal ethics rules in the state barring lawyers from sharing fees with non-lawyers. A majority of the justices agreed on Monday to allow the...

