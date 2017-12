SingHaiyi Sells Phase Of Calif. Retail Project For $95M

Law360, Minneapolis (December 19, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- Singapore developer SingHaiyi Group Ltd. has sold the final phase of an under-construction San Jose, California, retail and restaurant development project for $95.3 million, according to an announcement from SingHaiyi on Tuesday.



The firm is selling the 141 commercial units that make up the second and final phase of its so-called Vietnam Town project. The entire project takes up nine blocks and includes 192 condo units.



“The success of Vietnam Town Phase I has paved the way for an even warmer reception to Phase II," SingHaiyi...

To view the full article, register now.