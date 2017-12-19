CAS Quadruples Ecuador Soccer Player's Cocaine Sanction

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:08 PM EST) -- An Ecuadorian soccer player saw his cocaine-related suspension quadrupled when the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday threw out a prior one-year ban and replaced it with a four-year sanction ending in 2020.

The court decision centered on a ruling by the Tribunal de Disciplina of the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, the disciplinary court of the South American confederation known as CONMEBOL, against Jose Enrique Angulo Caicedo that FIFA had appealed. The new sanction is retroactive to July 20, 2016.

According to Monday’s decision, while...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular