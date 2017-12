2nd Circ. Strikes Down DOJ Ban On 'Fractional' Licensing

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:27 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday shot down a U.S. Department of Justice rule barring music licensing groups BMI and ASCAP from so-called fractional licensing, saying the agency must formally modify long-standing antitrust settlements if it wants to ban the practice.



A three-judge panel said the practice — allowing radio stations, bars and others to use a song even if ASCAP or BMI only control a portion of the rights — is not prohibited under the decades-old consent decrees that regulate the two huge groups, which control...

To view the full article, register now.