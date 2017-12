AT&T Knocks Fox's Bid To Shield Docs In Merger Suit

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:44 PM EST) -- AT&T Inc. hit back Monday against 21st Century Fox's effort to shield sensitive documents turned over during the government's review of its Time Warner deal, telling a D.C. federal court that it needs to see the information that's being used to mount a case against the merger.



Fox is seeking to modify a protective order in the U.S. Department of Justice’s suit challenging AT&T’s $85 billion megadeal that would allow it to block access to sensitive contract information handed over during the government’s merger investigation. AT&T...

