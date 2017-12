Wells Fargo To Pay $13M To Workers In Calif. Wage Row

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 7:15 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo will pay $13 million to around 44,000 bank employees in California to end six and a half years of litigation over missed meal and rest breaks and off-the-clock claims under a proposed settlement approved Tuesday by a Golden State judge.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kenneth R. Freeman issued a tentative ruling granting preliminary approval of the double-digit deal that the parties submitted on Tuesday. The non-reversionary, direct-mail class action settlement resolves state and federal wage-and-hour claims rooted in four actions — two of which...

To view the full article, register now.