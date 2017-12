Ill. Court Finds Conviction Can Be Basis For Civil Battery Suit

Law360, Springfield (December 19, 2017, 9:13 PM EST) -- A man’s criminal conviction for beating a taxi driver with his briefcase in an escalated road rage incident was not an improper piece of information for a jury to rely on in a civil case surrounding the same incident, an Illinois appellate panel ruled in an opinion released Monday.



Charles Dahms had been found liable for negligence and “willful and wanton misconduct” in the October 2011 episode in which he shattered the windshield of a Chicago taxicab with his briefcase and then proceeded to beat the...

To view the full article, register now.