USAA Fights Fla. Firm's Move To Quash Discovery Orders

Law360, Miami (December 20, 2017, 6:58 PM EST) -- The United States Automobile Association argued Wednesday that the Florida Supreme Court should reject a law firm's bid to quash an appeals court's order on a discovery issue in their contract dispute, saying the order was not covered by a stay the high court imposed while weighing disqualification of the trial judge.



North Miami-based Herssein Law Group is seeking $20 million in damages against USAA in the underlying suit over the insurer's termination of a legal services contract to defend the company and its insureds. The...

