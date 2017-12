Ohio Justices Affirm Atty’s Suspension For Bad Billing

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a two-year suspension on a former Weston Hurd LLP attorney for unethical and fraudulent billing practices for three nursing homes he was representing, saying the suspension and a restitution order of more than $20,000 was appropriate given the circumstances.



In a 4-3 ruling, the state’s highest court largely upheld the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct’s suspension of Scott Clifford Smith for billing clients for work performed by another attorney, overbilling, billing for work not performed and billing multiple clients...

