Citation Oil & Gas Settles FCA Royalty Claims For $2.25M

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:13 PM EST) -- Texas-headquartered Citation Oil & Gas Corp. and two affiliates will pay $2.25 million to resolve claims that they ducked paying the federal government all the royalties it was due for natural gas produced on federal land in Wyoming, in violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



The oil and gas acquisition, development and exploration company, which has its headquarters in Houston, Texas, as well as affiliates Citation 2002 Investment Limited Partnership and Citation 2004 Investment Limited Partnership, agreed to settle...

