Adviser Accused Of Conning Pro Athlete Can't Slip SEC's Suit

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:57 PM EST) -- A financial adviser accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding a professional athlete and his wife failed to convince a California federal judge to dismiss the government’s suit, with the court ruling Monday that the $1.2 million he allegedly overcharged his clients wasn’t chump change.



Jeremy Drake, who purportedly managed the unnamed couple’s assets during his time at HCR Wealth Advisers, is said by the SEC to have misled them for years about the fees they were being charged. Drake said the agency...

