Cryptocurrency Tezos Dodges Asset Freeze Despite ‘Turmoil’

Law360, San Francisco (December 19, 2017, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday that though the management structure overseeing the cryptocurrency Tezos is “in turmoil,” he will not grant an emergency bid by a proposed class of investors to temporarily freeze the blockchain project’s bank accounts.



Bruce MacDonald, who bought Tezos tokens during an initial coin offering, filed a proposed class action last week alleging the ICO amounted to an unqualified securities offering. At Tuesday’s hearing, his attorney, Joel Fleming of Block & Leviton LLP, said upheaval within the Tezos Foundation’s board had...

