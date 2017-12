Medical Co. Slams Whistleblower's 'Backward' Appeal Bid

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:17 PM EST) -- A False Claims Act whistleblower should not be allowed to pause her decade-old lawsuit against Kinetic Concepts Inc. to appeal dismissed fraud claims, as her reasoning for the move is “exactly backward” and would result in inefficient, multiple appeals, the company recently said.



KCI, which specializes in wound treatments, urged a California federal court Monday not to grant relator Geraldine Godecke an interlocutory appeal that would send her fraud claims to the Ninth Circuit while stopping any further work on her retaliation claim and KCI’s counterclaims....

