Enviros Sue BLM To Stop Methane Venting Rule Delay

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups filed suit on Tuesday in California federal court alleging that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s decision to suspend several provisions of a rule limiting oil and gas companies from venting and flaring methane on public lands wasn’t supported by the evidence.



The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and a slew of other groups said when the BLM delayed certain requirements of the Obama-era waste prevention rule for a year until January 2019, it was done in a hurried...

To view the full article, register now.