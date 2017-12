Neb. Regulators Won't Budge On Keystone XL Route Ruling

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- Nebraska utility regulators on Tuesday shot down bids to reconsider approval of the portion of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline that runs through the state — an approval that rejected developer TransCanada Corp.'s preferred route in favor of an alternative route.



The brief decision from the Nebraska Public Service Commission declined to revisit a Nov. 20 order that gave the green light, by a vote of 3-2, to the alternative route for the long-gestating pipeline.



TransCanada had asked the commission to reconsider its order after evaluating the...

