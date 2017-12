AT&T Gets Partial Win In $19M Connection Fees Case

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday granted a partial win to AT&T Corp. in a case alleging it shorted local phone company O1 Communications Inc. $19 million in long-distance interconnection fees, finding that O1 did not provide a disputed switching function that would have allowed O1 to charge AT&T higher rates.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria partially granted summary judgment to AT&T on the basis that O1 did not provide so-called end-office access services, which would have allowed it to charge AT&T higher rates. The language...

