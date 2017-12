Shareholders Say Buyer Controlled Deal In $2.8B Rouse Sale

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2017, 9:29 PM EST) -- Attorneys for stockholders challenging the fairness of Rouse Properties Inc.’s $2.8 billion sale last year to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. hit strong headwinds Tuesday while arguing that Brookfield controlled the deal despite owning only 33.5 percent of Rouse’s stock.



The suit alleged that Brookfield bought the rest of the company’s stock during a temporary dip in their price in a go-private move that benefited from inside information. Although Rouse excluded Brookfield’s three board appointees from a special committee that evaluated bid solicitations and the sale, stockholder...

