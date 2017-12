GOP Rep. Blackburn Introduces 'Open Internet' Bill

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:56 PM EST) -- Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Tuesday introduced the Open Internet Preservation Act, a bill that would prohibit internet service providers from blocking or throttling internet content, following the FCC’s controversial vote on Thursday to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating that ISPs treat all online content equally.



In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman showed herself supposedly signing the bill and said the FCC's actions in overturning the 2015 Open Internet Order cleared the way for it.



“We can do this now...

