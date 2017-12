NJ Hospital Ducks Emotional Distress Claims In Med Mal Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey couple who filed a medical malpractice lawsuit over the death of their infant son can’t include the father’s emotional distress among their claims, because he didn’t immediately associate the alleged wrongdoing with the baby’s injuries, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.



The decision by U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez granted partial summary judgement to Inspira Medical Centers Inc. and other defendants in Ruben and Kelli Torres’ lawsuit. The couple accused physicians and staff at Inspira’s Vineland, New Jersey, hospital of misinterpreting the electronic...

