Bolivia Can Intervene In Discovery Ahead Of Mining Claim

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal magistrate judge on Tuesday allowed Bolivia to participate in discovery targeting the country's former president, which is being conducted by a mine owner who is readying an arbitration claim over the country's alleged illegal expropriation of his company's mining concessions.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis ordered that Bolivia be allowed to intervene in the proceeding that Julio Miguel Orlandini-Agreda initiated last month to subpoena former Bolivian President Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, who was the founder and primary owner of Compañía Minera del...

