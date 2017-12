Feds Hit With FOIA Suit For Tribal Leadership Dispute Docs

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:44 PM EST) -- Seeking information regarding a Timbisha Shoshone Tribe leadership row, the Indian Law Resource Center filed a lawsuit Tuesday urging a D.C. federal judge to force the federal government to turn over records that it said were either improperly kept from the organization or redacted.



The Freedom of Information Act suit was lobbed against the Office of Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs, Pacific Regional Office of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Office of the Solicitor of the DOI. The complaint said that...

