Calif. Man Gets 4 Years Beyond Feds' Recs For $18M Scam

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 10:38 PM EST) -- A man that Arizona federal prosecutors said was involved in stealing $17.7 million from investors for supposed real estate and waste-facility investments was sentenced Monday to 24-plus years in prison, four years beyond what prosecutors had requested, even as he appeals the denial of his plea-withdrawal bid to the Ninth Circuit.



Jason Todd Mogler, 49, was sentenced to 24 years and 4 months by U.S. District Judge Steven Logan. Mogler had agreed to cooperate and pled guilty in December 2015 to one count of conspiracy, one...

To view the full article, register now.