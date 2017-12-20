By Marc Martin and Michael Sherling December 20, 2017, 10:20 AM ESTLaw360, New York (December 20, 2017, 10:20 AM EST) -- In a sweeping deregulatory measure, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently adopted a final order to repeal most of the net neutrality rules, known as the “Restoring Internet Freedom order” (the “repeal order”).[1] One legacy rule remained among the burning embers — a modified version of the broadband internet access service (BIAS) reporting requirements (the “transparency rule”) that compel BIAS providers to disclose their network management practices, performance metrics and terms of service.[2] Pending the outcome of anticipated legal challenges to the FCC’s action, the revised...
Reporting Requirement Alone Survives Net Neutrality Repeal
