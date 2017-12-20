Army Extends Lockheed Deal For Apache Sensor Upkeep

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 4:48 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. secured on Tuesday a $65 million extension of an Army contract to service Apache attack helicopter target acquisition and night vision systems, according to the Defense Logistics Agency.

The Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor program, also known as Arrowhead, allows a copilot to identify and engage targets, including at night.

The defense giant said the Army exercised an option to extend an existing performance-based logistics, or PBL, support contract for maintenance and rapid repairs through 2020. The $65 million funds...
