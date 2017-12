FCC Defends Reinstatement Of UHF Broadcast Discount

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission urged the D.C. Circuit Tuesday to deny a petition lodged by nonprofit groups challenging an agency-issued discount that makes it easier for UHF broadcast owners to gain market share, saying the agency’s decision to reinstate the discount “was reasonable and consistent with law.”



The agency argued to the appeals court that it acted within its bounds when it reinstated the discount, which it described as “a longstanding method for calculating a television broadcaster’s permissible audience reach,” as it mulls over whether its...

