Country Singer Wins Restaurant TM Fight Over 'Whiskey Row'

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:00 PM EST) -- Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row prevailed Tuesday in a trademark infringement suit brought by the owners of a Nashville, Tennessee, pub when a Tennessee federal judge found the pub owners' mark for “The Row” was neither “particularly strong” nor similar to the Whiskey Row mark.



U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. found that although both marks containing the word “row” were used for restaurants that served alcohol and used similar marketing channels, The Row’s owners failed to show evidence of similarity or actual confusion between its...

