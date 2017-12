Pokemon Go Creator Gets Quick Win In Mapping Patent Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday awarded Niantic Inc., maker of the app Pokemon Go, an early win in an infringement suit brought by mapping technology creator Location Based Services LLC, finding that four of its patents are invalid because they describe an abstract idea.



U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins determined that the patents are invalid under the two-part test set out in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, finding that they each described an abstract idea and failed...

