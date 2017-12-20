Getting Creative With Approaches To Removal

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 11:09 AM EST) -- Often, the first — and most important — strategic consideration in defending a new lawsuit filed in state court is determining whether the action can be transferred to federal court, under a process authorized by federal statute known as removal. Lawsuits are usually removable for one of two reasons: (1) the suit alleges a claim or claims arising under federal law,[1] or (2) the parties to the suit are residents of different states.[2]



But occasionally, defendants can remove actions that do not clearly fit either of...

To view the full article, register now.