TM Dilution Claims Over Trojan Condoms' 'XOXO' Tossed

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed claims of trademark dilution brought by the creators of a line of women's apparel known as “XOXO” against the maker of Trojan condoms for its use of the same mark, finding the apparel line’s large advertising budget was insufficient to show its mark was famous enough to be diluted.



U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest said that although advertising for both marks used taglines containing the words “smart” and “sexy” and were geared toward the same target audience,...

To view the full article, register now.