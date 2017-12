NFL Concussion Suit Fee Expert Must Be Deposed, Court Told

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:45 PM EST) -- A group of firms representing individual class members in the NFL concussion suit asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday to allow them to depose Harvard Law School professor William B. Rubenstein, telling the court that it's unfair to limit response to expert testimony that recommends capping the potential fee awards.



In two separate motions for reconsideration, the firms contend that an order from earlier this month that denied them the ability to depose the expert who recommended the court cap contingency fees for individual attorneys...

