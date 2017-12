Bayer, Merck Accused Of Falsely Advertising Sunblock's SPF

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:33 PM EST) -- Bayer Healthcare LLC and Merck & Co. Inc. advertised their Coppertone Sport High Performance SPF 30 sunscreen as providing greater sun protection than the product actually does, causing consumers to overpay, according to a proposed class action removed to New Jersey federal court Tuesday.



Consumer Andrew Roseman says that Merck and Bayer, which in 2014 acquired the Coppertone product line along with the rest of Merck’s consumer care business, have mislabeled the spray and lotion versions of the sunscreen at SPF 30 when in fact testing...

To view the full article, register now.