Morgan Stanley Sues Former Adviser For Taking Client Info

Law360, Springfield (December 20, 2017, 8:22 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley sued one of its former advisers Tuesday in Illinois federal court, alleging that leading up to and even after his sudden resignation from its Deerfield office last week, Steven Glazer stole confidential client information with the intent to use it after he left his job.



Glazer had been employed at Morgan Stanley’s office in the northern Chicago suburb for six years prior to his departure Friday, and at the beginning of his employment in 2011, Glazer had signed a Financial Advisor Employment Agreement, which...

