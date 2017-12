Ex-Fla. Bar Prez Says He Shouldn't Be DQ'd From $11M Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:10 PM EST) -- A former Florida Bar president and lawyer for a traffic ticket services startup has pushed back against the bar association's bid to disqualify him from an $11.4 million suit against the legal organization for allegedly undermining the company's business, according to filings Tuesday in federal court.



The bar said Sedgwick LLP partner Ramon A. Abadin should not be allowed to continue representing Tikd, arguing the use of confidential legal information he received in his role as bar president violates a fiduciary duty.



But Abadin said his fiduciary duty...

