Outdoor Advertisers Sue Over Philly Property Revaluation

Law360, Philadelphia (December 20, 2017, 4:39 PM EST) -- Clear Channel and another outdoor advertising company became the latest landowners to challenge Philadelphia's effort to raise $118 million in new tax revenue through targeted property revaluations in a state court lawsuit filed Tuesday.



Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. and Outfront Media, which both own and lease land where they place their billboards, say that the city's move to reassess commercial properties but not residential properties violates the uniformity clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution.



"This unlawful action by the city would cause plaintiffs and other commercial property...

To view the full article, register now.