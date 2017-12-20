Industry Praises 'Open Internet' Bill Amid Backlash

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:43 PM EST) -- Republicans and industry-aligned groups heaped praise Tuesday and Wednesday on Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s introduction of a bill aimed at solidifying “open internet” principles, but Democrats and consumer-focused groups are warning that the legislation is far from a bipartisan solution.



The new bill, introduced Tuesday by Blackburn, R-Tenn., and 13 other Republican lawmakers, would limit the Federal Communications Commission's authority to regulate internet service providers and would prevent ISPs themselves from blocking websites or intentionally slowing down web traffic based on its content. But the bill glaringly...

