Industry Praises 'Open Internet' Bill Amid Backlash
The new bill, introduced Tuesday by Blackburn, R-Tenn., and 13 other Republican lawmakers, would limit the Federal Communications Commission's authority to regulate internet service providers and would prevent ISPs themselves from blocking websites or intentionally slowing down web traffic based on its content. But the bill glaringly...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login