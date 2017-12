Ill. Court Revives Suit Over Patient’s Leg Amputation

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit accusing a Chicago hospital of missing a post-surgery infection that was then allegedly allowed to worsen until the patient’s leg needed to be partially amputated.



The court ruled that an expert witness for Joan Piel in her suit against Franciscan St. James Health was qualified to provide an expert report on the standard of care for the hospital, and that the affidavit he submitted was enough to support Piel’s claim against the hospital.



“The report adequately states...

