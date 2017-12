No DQ For Attorneys In General Mills Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:28 PM EST) -- General Mills Inc.’s attempts to disqualify attorneys representing former employees bringing age discrimination claims against the food giant were thwarted Wednesday, when a Minnesota federal judge found that the attorneys took sufficient steps to prevent the minimal possibility that a worker had access to confidential information.



In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis adopted a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation, which advised the court to deny General Mills’ request for the disqualification of the former employees’ attorneys at Snyder & Brandt PA and...

