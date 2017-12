Union Pacific Wins Fight Over $5.8M In Unpaid Duties

Law360, Springfield (December 20, 2017, 9:37 PM EST) -- Union Pacific Railroad Co. was largely granted summary judgment against its former business partner who imported Chinese shipping containers over an unpaid $5.8 million bill, according to an order Wednesday in Illinois federal court.



Union Pacific won on several claims alleging Pactrans Air & Sea Inc. violated the business contract, but lost its bid to pierce Pactrans’ corporate veil in order to recover the money from the company’s top brass.



Union Pacific sued Pactrans in the summer of 2016, alleging the company misappropriated $5.8 million that...

