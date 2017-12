2nd Circ. Affirms 6½-Year Sentence For Ex-Atty

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a 6½-year sentence for a former attorney for two counts of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, agreeing with a Manhattan federal judge's decision not to vacate his guilty plea.



The decision marks the latest blow to disbarred New York lawyer Brandon Lisi, 44, who is currently serving multiple sentences for a tangle of interrelated charges stemming from an alleged mortgage fraud conspiracy that took place more than a decade ago.



In its summary order, the circuit panel...

To view the full article, register now.