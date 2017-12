High Court Says DACA Docs Can Wait For Dismissal Ruling

Law360, San Francisco (December 20, 2017, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court waded into a discovery dispute Wednesday in five related lawsuits over the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying a California federal judge couldn’t demand a full record from the government until after he ruled on whether to dismiss the suits.



The administration has already provided 256 pages of documents that informed Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s decision to end the policy of not deporting immigrants who entered the country illegally as children. But in October,...

