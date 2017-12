Puerto Rico Pension Fund To Resume Bond Interest Payments

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 9:32 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico must resume monthly interest payments to holders of public pension bonds, the judge presiding over the territory’s bankruptcy-like cases ruled Wednesday, keeping on a temporary spigot for those investors while they fight for an adequate protection lien on retirement system funds.



Ruling from the bench in her Manhattan courtroom, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain gave a group of investors holding roughly $2 billion worth of Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System bonds a small victory in the form of a continued right to collect...

