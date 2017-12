State Dept. Approves $200M F-16 Support Deal For Poland

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 5:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State approved a proposed $200 million foreign arms sale that lets the Pentagon and contractors continue to service Poland’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.



The DSCA notified Congress on Tuesday after State Department approval of the maintenance contract that allows Poland — which this year has considered expanding its fleet of fighter jets — to provide engineering, technical and logistical support for the jets.



“This proposed sale will support...

