Oilfield Servicer Expro Gets Access To $65M In DIP Financing

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:11 PM EST) -- Expro Holdings U.S. on Tuesday won approval from a Texas bankruptcy court to access $65 million in debtor-in-possession financing the day after the oilfield services provider became the latest member of the gas and oil sector to be driven to Chapter 11 by low prices.



Expro filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying its prepackaged restructuring plan will allow it to shed its $1.4 billion in debt and already has the support of "substantially" all its lenders and 98 percent of its equity holders.



"We are thrilled...

