1st Circ. Won't Rethink Tossing Cosby Defamation Claims

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 9:01 PM EST) -- The First Circuit declined Wednesday to rethink a panel's decision tossing defamation claims brought by a woman who said Bill Cosby called her a liar after she accused him of rape, standing by its determination that she failed to prove that the actor’s allegedly defamatory comments were based on intentional falsehoods.



In a brief order, the appeals court rejected Kathrine McKee’s November petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, which challenged a First Circuit panel’s decision axing claims that Cosby and his attorney Martin Singer defamed...

To view the full article, register now.