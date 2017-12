My Health To Pay Attys’ Fees For ‘Stupid Patent’ Case

Law360, Houston (December 20, 2017, 6:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday ordered My Health Inc. to fork over $371,862 in fees to several companies it accused of infringing what one activist group called a “stupid patent” for monitoring patient health, finding the suit qualified as exceptional due, among other things, to the weakness of My Health's arguments.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne wrote that the “totality of the circumstances support the conclusion that My Health’s cases are exceptional,” and cited in his reasoning the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling...

