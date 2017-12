Fla. Escort Service Owner Charged With Tax Fraud

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:53 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in Florida on Wednesday said they’ve charged a man who ran a Miami Beach escort service with underreporting his personal and corporate income for several years, accusing him of filing fraudulent tax returns that concealed his true wealth.



The man, 39-year-old Dennis Zarudny, was charged in an eight-count indictment with filing false tax returns, as well as aiding and abetting the filing of a false return, according to a statement by Benjamin G. Greenberg, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida....

