Goldman Adds Ex-Sullivan & Cromwell Partner As Co-GC

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:52 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Tuesday that it has appointed a former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP partner to serve as co-general counsel of the firm, snagging an attorney who has represented major banks and was also the lead prosecutor on the 2004 trial of lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart.



Karen Patton Seymour is joining the Wall Street powerhouse as a partner in New York and will sit on the firm's management committee. As co-general counsel, she will work alongside current Goldman Sachs general counsel Gregory K. Palm...

To view the full article, register now.